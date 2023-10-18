Blink-182 releases cover art for One More Time...

Blink-182 | Shutterstock

Blink’s Big Reveal

Blink-182 unveiled the cover art for their much-anticipated album, One More Time…. The cover showcases monochromatic photographs of each band member. This revelation was made public through the band’s official Instagram on Tuesday. The announcement follows the release of several singles, including “ONE MORE TIME” and “MORE THAN YOU KNOW.

A Triumphant Return

One More Time… marks a significant milestone for Blink-182. It’s their first album since the celebrated reunion with Tom DeLonge last year. Fans have eagerly awaited this release, and their patience will soon be rewarded as the album is set to drop this Friday, October 20th. Watch the Ramones’ inspired music video for “Dance with Me.”

