Coheed and Cambria Release “The Joke”

Coheed and Cambria | Shutterstock

“The Joke”: Coheed and Cambria’s New Comic Narrative

Coheed and Cambria’s latest single, “The Joke,” isn’t just a standalone track; it’s a continuation of the band’s distinctive storytelling tradition. Released on Tuesday, the song comes with a music video featuring ‘Al the Killer’ and a character closely resembling The Joker. The pairing of these two figures hints at Coheed and Cambria’s characteristic blending of music and narrative. Listen below.

The 7-inch vinyl version also features “Deranged,” a song initially written for the Batman: Arkham City soundtrack in 2011. Frontman Claudio Sanchez has clarified the personal significance behind “The Joke,” stating, “The meaning behind ‘The Joke’ is, basically, if you need a punching bag, I’ll be that guy.”

Coheed’s Comic Connections

Coheed and Cambria have a long-standing tradition of infusing their music with narrative depth. They often draw from their own The Amory Wars universe, a comic series created by Sanchez himself. This epic saga intertwines with their albums, serving as the foundation for much of the band’s discography. The Afterman and In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 are examples of albums that dive deeply into these stories.

Aside from their original comics, Coheed and Cambria also enjoy referencing iconic pop culture figures. Their contribution to the Batman: Arkham City soundtrack, “Deranged,” illustrates their appreciation for the Dark Knight’s lore. The latest single, “The Joke,” reaffirms this love by subtly blending in elements from DC Comics and their own fictional universe.

In continuing to weave intricate stories into their music, Coheed and Cambria establish themselves as distinctive storytellers who aren’t afraid to blur the lines between genres, narratives, and the real world. Their latest single, “The Joke,” is a testament to their ability to blend the fantastical with the musical, ensuring their place as unique creators in modern rock music.

Other Comic Book-Themed Songs

Fans of comic book-inspired music will be interested in other notable songs and artists who have found inspiration in comics:

“Magneto and Titanium Man” by Paul McCartney & Wings

McCartney combined three Marvel villains (Magneto, Titanium Man, and the Crimson Dynamo) in this catchy 1975 tune. “Sunshine Superman” by Donovan

This 1966 hit name-drops Green Lantern and Superman, showcasing the influence of comics on pop culture. “Superman’s Song” by Crash Test Dummies

A poignant tribute to the Man of Steel, this 1991 single reflects on Superman’s role in the world. “Ghost Rider” by Suicide

The influential electronic duo pays tribute to Marvel’s anti-hero in this 1977 song, later covered by bands like R.E.M. “Batdance” by Prince

Written for Tim Burton’s Batman movie in 1989, this quirky song mixes dialogue from the film with Prince’s signature funk.

Coheed and Cambria: “The Joke”

Check out more new alternative music