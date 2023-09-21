Blink-182 Unveils Two Fresh Tracks From Upcoming Album | Listen Now

Blink-182 | Shutterstock

Blink-182: Classic Lineup Returns with One More Time…

In anticipation of their album release, the iconic trio Blink-182 has unveiled the lead track, “One More Time,” accompanied by a visual treat, a video helmed by the talented Carlos López Estrada. Adding to the excitement, the band’s classic members—Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker—revealed an additional track, “More Than You Know.” Watch the official music video for “One More Time:”

And listen to the official lyric video for “More Than You Know.”

Anticipated Return after a Decade

One More Time…, set to launch on October 20 via Columbia, marks the first collaborative project of the classic lineup since 2011. This 17-track album promises more, having previously given fans a glimpse with the release of the single “Edging,” in late 2022. Addressing the emotional depth of their new song, “One More Time,” Travis Barker revealed during the album’s promotional clip, “Why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together?”

Successful Reunion Tour Culminates at Coachella

Earlier this year, fans rejoiced as Blink-182 embarked on a grand reunion tour. The tour’s highlights included a spontaneous performance, and, as a cherry on top, when Frank Ocean withdrew from the second weekend, Blink-182 stepped up, delivering a stellar headlining performance at Coachella 2023.

Background on Blink-182

Blink-182, established in the 1990s, cemented their place in pop-punk history with hits like “All The Small Things.” Their unique blend of catchy melodies and raw lyrics has made them pop-punk stalwarts. Check out a guide to Blink’s albums.

