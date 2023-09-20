Bush Releases New Song and Announces a Greatest Hits Compilation

Bush | Shutterstock

Bush’s Musical Journey: From “Glycerine” to “Nowhere to Go But Everywhere”

British alt-rock band Bush has recently announced a comprehensive collection of their greatest hits, titled Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023. This anthology is set to be released on November 10th through Round Hill Records. Fans can pre-order now.

New Track Ahead of the Tour

Alongside the compilation announcement, Bush gave their fans a fresh track, “Nowhere to Go But Everywhere.” This song brings Bush’s signature heavy grunge vibe to the fore with its potent power chords and showcases Gavin Rossdale’s vocal prowess. Moreover, this track holds special significance as it lends its name to their upcoming North American tour. Listen:

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 is set to provide fans with a chronological journey of Bush’s sonic evolution. The compilation commences with the iconic hits from their 1990s golden era, such as “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” and “Swallowed.” This nostalgic journey smoothly transitions into their renewed vigor post-2010, which was evident after 2011’s The Sea of Memories.

Gavin Rossdale, the charismatic frontman of Bush, expressed his gratitude for the continued opportunity to create music. He stated, “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”

The Upcoming Musical Odyssey

Anticipation for the Greatest Hits compilation had been brewing since Bush hinted at it during the announcement of their forthcoming tour. This musical adventure will commence on November 14th in Orlando, culminating on December 6th in Spokane, Washington. The major portion of the tour is scheduled in the East Coast and Northeastern parts of North America, which also includes four exhilarating performances in Canada. So far, there are no dates in Salt Lake City.

Read more alt. rock news from X96.