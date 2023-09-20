“Divine Mascis” Unveiled: The Breeders and Dinosaur Jr.’s Collaboration

The Breeders | Shutterstock

The Breeders Revisit Their Legacy

The Breeders released a fresh take on their Last Splash track, “Divine Hammer.” In this intriguing rendition, they’re joined by J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., lending his unmistakable vocals to create “Divine Mascis.” It will be included in the 30th anniversary re-release of Last Splash, distributed by 4AD, set to launch this September 22. Listen below:

A Surprise from J Mascis

Reflecting on their collaboration, Kelley Deal recalled their interactions with J Mascis in a chat with Uncut: “At the time, J Mascis was a guitar god… we sent him the tape to put guitar on, so when it came back and he’s got rid of our voices and just put his vocal on, we were like, ‘Wha?!’ But it’s really cute. There’s a freshness to it, and it’s just so weird. I like his voice and the idiosyncratic way he sings and delivers lines. So I thought it was really neat.”

A Deeper Dive into Last Splash

Last Splash underwent a meticulous remastering process for this special edition using the original analog tapes. This reissue is further enriched with the discovery of two hidden gems from their archives, with “Go Man Go” being a notable addition. It’s worth remembering that in 2013, The Breeders celebrated the 20th year of this album with the LSXX reissue, followed by a vinyl re-press in 2018.

On the Road Again

In celebration of three decades since the release of the 1993 groundbreaking album, The Breeders have embarked on a tour, reacquainting fans with Last Splash. Joining them are notable bands such as Belly, Screaming Females, and Horsegirl for select performances. As this tour concludes, the excitement continues. The Breeders are scheduled to share the stage with pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo for her Guts World Tour, with highlight performances at iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Inglewood’s Kia Forum in 2024. Unfortunately, these tours do not include The Breeders performing in Utah.

