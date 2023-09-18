Blink-182 Announces New Album: One More Time…

Blink-182 | Shutterstock

Iconic Trio’s First Full Album Since 2011

Blink-182 has announced a new album, One More Time… This marks their first collaborative project since 2011, and it’s set to be released on October 20 through Columbia Records. Fans can get an early taste of the album when its title track drops on Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern. A sneak peek into the album and a comprehensive chat with Zane Lowe can be found in the released trailer.

Related: Blink 182 Albums: A Guide

Trials, Triumphs, and Music: Blink-182

A prominent theme of the album appears to be the adversities faced by the band members. The trailer provides a touching insight, with Travis Barker explaining that the song “One More Time” delves into the question of “why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to reunite?”

Tom DeLonge chimed in on the sentiment, emphasizing, “‘One More Time’ signifies, ‘Hey, this is our final shot to make things right.”

Notably, the production of One More Time… is helmed by Travis Barker. This latest addition follows Blink-182’s collaborations with guitarist Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio), notably the albums California from 2016 and Nine from 2019.

Explore More: Best Blink 182 Songs: Their 10 Most Influential Tracks

A Series of Unexpected Returns

Blink-182 startled fans in April with a surprise performance at Coachella. The renowned trio took the stage twice and secured the headlining spot on the second weekend following Frank Ocean’s sudden exit. This was an especially significant event, marking the classic lineup’s inaugural live performance since 2015. This followed their track “Edging,” which they released the previous October.

Despite their enthusiasm, the band faced some challenges. Before their Coachella appearance, a scheduled South American tour was postponed due to Barker’s finger injury, which necessitated surgery. They also delayed some tour dates recently due to a personal issue; Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, had a surgical procedure. Barker has since returned to the tour, ensuring the band remains in full swing.

Sharp-eyed fans detected hints of something new from the band earlier this month. A mysterious video and a series of posters directed fans to Blink-182’s official website, where a digital clock displayed the time 9:21, aligning with today’s announcement.

Explore more music news from X96.