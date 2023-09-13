Fall Out Boy Pays Homage to Billy Joel at 2023 VMAs | Watch

Fall Out Boy Lights Up the Stage at 2023 VMAs

Veteran rock band Fall Out Boy, known for their iconic sound, graced the stage once more at the VMAs. They need little introduction as a four-time VMA winner with a whopping 16 nominations. This year, they decided to take their audience down a musical memory lane, revisiting a classic – Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

A Tribute To Remember

Giving their unique twist to the song, Fall Out Boy upheld the integrity of the original while adding layers of their characteristic sound. The result was a melodic blend that celebrated Joel and showcased Fall Out Boy’s versatility. Watch the performance below:

The Band’s Journey

Starting their journey in the early 2000s, Fall Out Boy quickly rose to fame with their impeccable tunes and relatable lyrics. Albums like From Under the Cork Tree and Infinity on High are testament to their ability to capture the spirit of a generation. Their performance at the VMAs only reaffirmed their place in the annals of rock history.

Related: Watch the lyrics video for Fall Out Boy’s cover.

Billy Joel: A Quick Dive

Billy Joel, the legendary pianist and singer-songwriter, gifted the world with “We Didn’t Start the Fire” in 1989. The song, known for its rapid lyrics capturing major events in the 20th century, became an instant classic, blending history with a catchy tune.

Closing Thoughts

With this performance, Fall Out Boy brought their rock brand to the VMAs, paying a fitting tribute to one of music’s greatest acts.

Explore more from X96.