Billy Joel Show Bumped Because Of Ice Hockey Match

Hockey freezes The Piano Man

Billy Joel has had to postpone his Madison Square Garden concert on April 22 because of an Ice Hockey match. Joel has rescheduled his show for 5 May but that comes with the disclaimer that another ice hockey playoff could cause another change. “Due to the New York Rangers Game 3 against the New Jersey Devils in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel’s concert scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.” All tickets purchased for the April 22 concert will be honored on Tuesday, April 25 and will not need to be exchanged. Joel’s Madison Square Garden franchise run will resume as scheduled on May 5, 2023.