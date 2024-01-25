Celebrating 30 Years of ‘Jar of Flies’ w/ Special Reissue

Alice in Chains | Shutterstockk

Buzzing Back to ’94: Jar of Flies

The 30th anniversary of Jar of Flies lands later this year in March. The 90s rock band will release a special edition of their classic EP. isn’t just about commemorating a groundbreaking EP; it’s about offering something truly special for the fans. Alice in Chains goes all out with their reissue of Jar of Flies. It’s not just a reissue; it’s an extravaganza of collectibles and unique items that bring the essence of the album to life in new and exciting ways.

Exclusive Vinyl Variants and More

The reissue features a standard black 12″ vinyl available from all retailers, perfect for purists. But for those seeking something a bit more unique, the band’s official website steps it up. Imagine owning a tri-colored vinyl or a clear variant with “flies” intriguingly embedded in the vinyl – these are just a couple of the distinctive direct-to-consumer (D2C) variants available.

The Deluxe Box Set: A Collector’s Dream

For the ultimate fan, the deluxe box set is a must-have. This isn’t just a music release; it’s a piece of art. Picture this: the EP on tri-colored vinyl, a logo-embossed jar complete with touch-activated red LED and faux flies – a nod to the EP’s title. Add to that a 60-page hardcover book, diving deep into the lore and legacy of the EP, and a double-sided poster. All these treasures are housed in a screen-printed, UV-coated shadowbox, making it a display-worthy piece for any collector.

Exclusive Merchandise: From Apparel to Unique Collaborations

The excitement doesn’t stop at the music. The exclusive merch capsule collection available now includes limited edition apparel for those who like to wear their music. But there’s more – a poker set for game nights, a skate deck in collaboration with Welcome Skateboards for the skaters out there, and even a “Whale & Wasp” plush toy, adding a touch of whimsy to the collection. Learn more on Alice in Chain’s website. And discover the previously released LP version of Jar of Flies:

A Celebration of Music and Memorabilia

This 30th-anniversary reissue of Jar of Flies is more than just a nod to the past; it’s a celebration of the enduring legacy of Alice in Chains. It invites fans to immerse themselves not just in the music but in the whole experience of what this album has represented over the past three decades.

This release follows last year’s In Utero’s 30th Anniversary.