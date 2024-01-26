Shannon & The Clams Announce Album, Release Video

Shannon & The Clams | Shutterstock

Shannon & The Clams Upcoming Album and Tour

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place Drops in May

Fans of Shannon & The Clams, get ready! The group has announced their latest album, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, set to release on May 10. This much-anticipated album, produced by none other than Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys fame, promises to be a standout addition to their discography. Auerbach’s influence and the band’s unique sound will create something special. Watch the music video for the album’s title track below.

A Personal Journey Turned into Music

This album holds a deep personal significance for the band, especially for frontwoman Shannon Shaw. Following the tragic loss of her fiancé, Joe Haener, in August 2022, the band channeled their emotions into their music. As Will Sprott poignantly noted, this album was born out of a need to process a life-changing event. “This is the most focused record we’ve ever done, as far as everything coming from a singular traumatic event,” he explained.

More Than Just Music

This album and tour mark a significant chapter in Shannon & The Clams’ journey, blending personal stories with their distinctive musical style. Produced under the banner of Auerbach’s label, Easy Eye Sound, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place is already turning heads. Pre-order the album from Easy Eye Sound.

So mark your calendars for May 10 and get ready to experience the depth and artistry of Shannon & The Clams’ latest project.

Hitting the Road: A Tour to Remember

Alongside their new album, Shannon & The Clams are also gearing up for a 2024 North American tour. This exciting series of performances will kick off shortly after the album’s release, with shows lined up for May and June. The band will hit the road again in October, including a notable stop in Salt Lake City on October 10. For those eager to snag tickets, pre-sales began on January 26, with general sales opening on January 31. Find more Salt Lake City concerts.

Shannon & The Clams US Tour Dates

May 23 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

May 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

May 25 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

May 26 – Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Électriques

May 28 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

May 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

May 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

June 1 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

June 4 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

June 5 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

June 6 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

June 7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

June 10 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

June 11 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

June 12 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

June 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

October 4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

October 5 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

October 8 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

October 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 11 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club Ballroom

October 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

October 16 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

October 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

