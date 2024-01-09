The Smile Unveils “Friend of a Friend”

Thom York | Shutterstock

The Smile Takes Music to the Movies with "Friend of a Friend" and More

The Smile Releases New Track

The Smile just dropped a fresh beat with “Friend of a Friend,” a standout track from their upcoming album Wall of Eyes. Set to hit the shelves on January 26 via XL, this sophomore album is already stirring up excitement. The track is a rich blend of sounds, featuring the London Contemporary Orchestra’s strings and Robert Stillman’s smooth saxophone. Give it a listen to the new track below. The Smile released “Walls of Eyes,” another single for the upcoming album last year. Preorder the album on vinyl using the link below.

More Than Just Music: A Movie Theater Event

But wait, there’s more! The Smile isn’t just sticking to the airwaves. They’re taking their art to the silver screen with Wall of Eyes, on Film. This event is a unique blend of music and cinema, set to run from January 18 to 25 at indie movie theaters globally. What’s on the menu? A brand-new music video for “Friend of a Friend,” directed by the renowned Paul Thomas Anderson. Learn more about the tour here. Unfortunately, it will not make a stop in Salt Lake City.

The experience doesn’t end there – fans will get an immersive surround sound album playback of Wall of Eyes, a sneak peek at never-seen-before footage from the recording sessions, and a retrospective of Anderson’s collaborations with Thom Yorke and Radiohead. This includes the Anima short film and music videos for hits like “Daydreaming,” “Present Tense,” and “The Numbers.”

The Journey to Wall of Eyes

Wall of Eyes isn’t just any album. Recorded across Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, it’s a product of Sam Petts-Davies’ production and mixing genius. “Friend of a Friend” isn’t the first taste we’ve gotten of this album; it follows singles “Bending Hectic” and the title track. This album builds on The Smile’s growing discography, which includes a live album from their performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2022.

