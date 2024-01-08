Wilco Honors Bowie: A Fresh Take on “Space Oddity”

Wilco | Shutterstock

Wilco Revives Bowie’s “Space Oddity” for His 77th Birthday Tribute

Wilco recently unveiled their rendition of David Bowie’s iconic track “Space Oddity.” This release aligns with what would have been Bowie’s 77th birthday, paying homage to the legendary artist.

In their statement, Wilco expressed the honor and challenge of covering Bowie’s work. They acknowledge Bowie’s vast influence and the ambition required to do justice to his songs. This cover is part of the upcoming album Live on Mountain Stage: Outlaws and Outliers, slated for release on April 19. This compilation celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Mountain Stage live show, a joint venture of NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

The band’s connection with “Space Oddity” dates back to a 2016 live performance in Brooklyn’s Kings Theater. The cover, recorded last April, showcases Wilco’s unique interpretation of Bowie’s cosmic classic.

Alongside Wilco, the album features a diverse lineup, including John Prine, Jason Isbell, the Indigo Girls, and Tyler Childers. This collection promises a rich tapestry of sounds, blending various genres and styles, all under the banner of the renowned Mountain Stage show. Learn more about the album here.

