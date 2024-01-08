The Smashing Pumpkins Search for a New Guitarist

Smashing Pumpkins

The Call is Out!

The Smashing Pumpkins aren’t missing a beat – they’re on the hunt for a new guitarist. Taking to Instagram, they’ve made it clear: if you’ve got the chops, they want to hear from you. They’ve thrown the doors wide open for anyone interested to throw their hat in the ring. Just send your résumé and materials to [email protected], and who knows? You might be the next member of this iconic band.

End of an Era

It’s been quite the journey for Jeff Schroeder, who, after a 15-year stint, bid adieu to the band last October. His departure wasn’t without emotion. Schroeder, who joined in the mid-2000s, expressed his need to explore new musical avenues. But it’s all love and respect between him and the band. Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha have only words of gratitude for Schroeder, acknowledging his dedication through thick and thin.

What’s Next for the Pumpkins?

The show must go on, and it’s a big one for The Smashing Pumpkins. They’re gearing up to open for Green Day on the Saviors Tour across North America this summer. With a new guitarist possibly in tow, this tour is shaping up to be an exciting new chapter for the band.

