The Smile Releases New Song, Announces New Album and Tour Dates

The Smile’s New Sonic Journey: ‘Wall of Eyes’

The Smile announced their upcoming album, Wall of Eyes. Set for release on January 26 through XL, the album promises to be an audacious new chapter in the band’s evolving story.

This exciting news comes with a visually arresting video for the title track, directed by the acclaimed Paul Thomas Anderson, featuring Thom Yorke in a compelling performance. The video offers a tantalizing glimpse into the album’s artistic vision.

Paul Thomas Anderson and The Smile

Recorded across the iconic Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, Wall of Eyes showcases the band’s dedication to sonic exploration. Sam Petts-Davies, known for his work with Radiohead and other renowned artists, took the helm as the producer and mixer of the album. Adding a layer of complexity, the London Contemporary Orchestra contributes with its lush string arrangements, creating a rich, textured soundscape. Watch the music video below:

A Continuation of a Musical Saga

The Smile, consisting of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and esteemed drummer Tom Skinner, first captured the public’s imagination with their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, in 2022. Since then, they’ve released two live albums and the single “Bending Hectic,” which will also feature on Wall of Eyes.

Embarking on a Musical Expedition: 2024 European Tour

Looking ahead, The Smile is set to embark on a UK and European tour in 2024. This follows a successful series of North American dates in 2023. Fans across the continent eagerly await the chance to experience the band’s compelling live performances and new material firsthand. With its January release, listeners can expect an immersive experience that builds upon the band’s rich legacy.

