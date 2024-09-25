Franz Ferdinand Unveils 2025 Tour for The Human Fear

Shutterstock

Franz Ferdinand Announce 2025 Tour Dates in Support of The Human Fear

Franz Ferdinand is set to roar back onto the global stage in 2025, unveiling their long-awaited new album The Human Fear on January 10. This marks the indie-rock veterans’ first release in seven years, following 2018’s Always Ascending. To celebrate, they’ve announced an extensive tour that will take them across Europe and North America, starting on February 14 in Lisbon, Portugal, and wrapping up on April 15 in Toronto, Canada. The tour will stop in Salt Lake City, UT on March 3, 2025. Check below for the full list of tour dates.

From Lisbon to Brooklyn: A Sweeping Tour

Kicking off in Southern Europe, the tour winds through Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK, and more before heading stateside in March. North American fans will see Franz Ferdinand play major cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and New York, offering a chance to experience their infectious energy live.

The European leg culminates in the UK with a pair of shows at London’s iconic Shepherd’s Bush Empire and a highly anticipated performance at the legendary Barrowlands in their home city of Glasgow. From there, the band crosses the Atlantic, bringing their angular riffs and danceable beats to crowds across the U.S. and Canada.

The Human Fear: Embracing the Thrill of Uncertainty

The Human Fear is Franz Ferdinand’s sixth studio album, produced once again by Mark Ralph, the mastermind behind Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. Frontman Alex Kapranos describes the album as an exploration of “the thrill of danger”—a theme that has long driven their sharp, unpredictable sound.

The lead single, “Audacious,” has already generated buzz with its high-energy rhythm and a video packed with the band’s signature art-rock flair. With their trademark swagger and new creative direction, The Human Fear promises to be a standout chapter in the band’s two-decade journey.

Full 2025 Tour Dates:

02-14 – Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna

02-15 – A Coruña, Spain – Sala Pelícano

02-17 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

02-18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

02-20 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

02-21 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

02-22 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

02-24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

02-25 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

02-27 – Paris, France – La Cigale

02-28 – Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine

03-01 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

03-03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

03-05 – London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03-06 – London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03-07 – Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands

03-24 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

03-25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

03-28 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

03-31 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04-03 – Kansas City, MO – Midland

04-04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

04-07 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

04-08 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

04-10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

04-12 – Boston, MA – Orpheum

04-14 – Montreal, QC – M Telus

04-15 – Toronto, ON – History

With The Human Fear and an ambitious 2025 tour, Franz Ferdinand seems poised to reignite their place as one of indie rock’s most electrifying live acts. Fans won’t want to miss the chance to see this next era unfold.

