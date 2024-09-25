Interpol Celebrates ‘Antics’ 20th Anniversary

Shutterstock

Interpol Marks Antics 20th Anniversary with Live Album Reissue and Vinyl Release

Interpol is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic album Antics with a special reissue that includes a live album recorded during their 2005 show in Mexico City. The expanded version, released today via Matador, features the previously hard-to-find B-side “Direction,” now available on streaming platforms for the first time.

Full Concert Recording and Film

The centerpiece of this reissue is a full concert recording and film, capturing the band’s electric performance in Mexico City during their post-Antics tour. Fans will also be able to watch the concert in full on YouTube this Friday, September 27, with a teaser of the song “Slow Hands” already available. Listen below.

Vinyl Enthusiasts and Special Editions

For vinyl enthusiasts, limited editions of the Antics reissue will be available in 2025, with pre-orders closing on November 14. This gives collectors and longtime fans a chance to own a piece of the band’s legacy, with the Mexico City show sure to be a highlight.

North American and European Tour

Interpol, known for their signature dark post-punk revival sound, will also embark on a North American and European tour, playing Antics in its entirety. Joining them on select dates are Deafheaven and …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, adding extra depth to a lineup that promises to echo the mood and intensity of the early 2000s indie-rock scene. Unfortunately, there isn’t a date in Salt Lake. But we’ll keep you posted. Check Ticketmaster for more tour information.

Revisiting Tracks and Rare Gems

Fans should revisit tracks like “Evil” and “C’mere” in anticipation of the tour, while the newly available “Direction,” originally featured on the Six Feet Under soundtrack, provides a rare gem for those looking to dive deeper into the band’s catalog.

Learn more about the release and pre-order from Rough Trade.

