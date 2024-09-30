Bright Eyes Cancel 2024 Tour Due to Vocal Strain

Shutterstock

Bright Eyes Cancel 2024 Tour as Conor Oberst Faces Vocal Setback

Bright Eyes fans will need to wait a little longer for the band’s highly anticipated tour. The indie-folk group, fronted by Conor Oberst, has canceled all remaining 2024 tour dates due to Oberst’s ongoing vocal issues. The band was set to promote their latest album, Five Dice, All Threes, but the road to recovery has taken priority.

Silence Between the Notes

The cancellation comes on the heels of a few missed appearances, including a headline spot at Riot Fest and two additional shows. Bright Eyes issued a statement explaining that Oberst developed a condition aggravated by “excessive singing,” which now requires medical treatment and rest. While details of the condition remain undisclosed, the band reassured fans that Oberst’s recovery is the main focus, with plans to return stronger in 2025.

The announcement follows a string of warm-up performances in cities like Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia earlier in September. The group had been gearing up for a full fall tour, including stops in Oakland and a performance at the debut Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas. Shows in the UK and Europe were also on the docket before the vocal setback forced a halt.

A Promise for 2025

Though fans may be disappointed, Bright Eyes has pledged to hit the road again next year. The band’s statement hinted at a potential 2025 tour to make up for the lost dates, keeping spirits high for those eager to experience Five Dice, All Threes live. The new album, which was set to be the centerpiece of the tour, showcases Oberst’s signature emotional depth and complex lyricism, marking yet another milestone in the band’s storied career.

For those who can’t wait to dive into the new material, standouts like “Loaded Dice” and “Threes on the Run” offer a glimpse into the haunting melodies and raw introspection that have made Bright Eyes a staple in indie music for over two decades.

