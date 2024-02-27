Emo’s Big Bash: Vegas This October

Bright Eyes

Introducing the Best Friends Forever Festival

Get ready, music lovers. The Best Friends Forever Festival is set to light up the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center this October 11 to 13. This isn’t just any music festival; it’s a gathering of some of the most influential acts in emo, indie rock, and post-hardcore. With Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Cap’n Jazz leading the charge, this inaugural event promises an unforgettable weekend for fans old and new. S&S Presents, who also created the Kilby Block Party, is at the helm of this festival as well.

A Stellar Lineup Awaits

Beyond the headliners, the festival boasts a who’s who of genre-defining bands. Unwound, the Jesus Lizard, the Dismemberment Plan, Built to Spill, American Football, Karate, and Rainer Maria are all on the bill, ensuring that attendees will experience a wide range of musical brilliance.

But that’s not all. The lineup also features Algernon Cadwallader, Pinback, the Get Up Kids, Jawbox, Braid, the Anniversary, Piebald, and the Murder City Devils. And for those looking to discover the future of music, a selection of up-and-coming bands like Mannequin Pussy, Fiddlehead, Home Is Where, Momma, La Dispute, Foxing, Drug Church, and Pool Kids will also grace the stage.

Everything You Need to Know

The Best Friends Forever Festival spans three days and will utilize two stages to keep the music going non-stop. It’s an all-ages event, making it perfect for music fans of all generations to come together and enjoy the sounds that have defined and are defining the emo and indie rock scenes.

Pre-sale tickets hit the market this Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Pacific, with general on-sale tickets following on Thursday, February 29, at 10 a.m. Pacific. Mark your calendars and set your alarms; this is one festival you won’t want to miss. Learn more here.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Out

This festival is more than just a series of concerts; it’s a celebration of community, a tribute to the genres that have touched our lives in myriad ways. Whether you’re there to relive the anthems of your youth or to find your new favorite band, the Best Friends Forever Festival promises to deliver. From the iconic to the insurgent, Las Vegas will be the place to be this October. See you at the Best Friends Forever Festival.

