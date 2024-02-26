The National and The War on Drugs Announce Tour

The National | Shutterstock

The National and The War on Drugs Team Up for Zen Diagram Tour

This fall, prepare for an epic collaboration as The National and The War on Drugs hit the road for their Zen Diagram Tour. In September and October, the tour features Lucius as the supporting act. Fans can catch these bands live at various venues across North America. The tour stops in Salt Lake City.

The National returns to the stage hot on the heels of their busy concert schedule last year, promoting their twin 2023 albums, First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track. Meanwhile, The War on Drugs, last seen with their 2021 release I Don’t Live Here Anymore, is also set to perform at the Just Like Heaven festival in May.

Fresh from their memorable performance with Joni Mitchell at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Lucius will be showcasing tunes from their latest album, Second Nature, which will be released in April 2022.

Tour Highlights

Among the tour’s many stops, the Salt Lake City, UT, show at Granary Live on September 29 stands out. This concert is poised to be a unique experience for fans in the area, offering a blend of indie rock and psychedelic sounds under one roof.

Don’t Miss Out

Here’s the full lineup of dates for The National & The War on Drugs Zen Diagram Tour:

09-12 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

09-13 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

09-14 Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center *

09-16 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09-17 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

09-19 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell *

09-20 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage *

09-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

09-24 Chicago, IL – United Center *

09-25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

09-26 Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field *

09-28 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

09-29 Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live *

10-01 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

10-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

10-03 Portland, OR – Moda Center *

10-06 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre *

10-07 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

10-10 Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

*with Lucius

Don’t miss this unique blend of rock and indie vibes. Make sure to mark your calendars and grab tickets here. Find more Salt Lake City concerts and events.

