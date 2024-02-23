Linkin Park Reveals ‘Papercuts’ Singles Collection

Shutterstock

Linkin Park Announces Papercuts Greatest Hits

Exciting news for Linkin Park fans – the band is dropping their very first greatest hits album. Titled Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023), this album is set to hit the shelves on April 12. It’s a 20-track powerhouse that encapsulates the band’s incredible journey over more than two decades.

But that’s not all. The collection will also feature “QWERTY,” a track fans have been chasing for over ten years. This inclusion is sure to delight the hardcore followers who’ve had this rarity on their wishlist. Also, listen to the LP’s first single, “Friendly Fire,” below.

Full Tracklist:

01. “Crawling”

02. “Faint”

03. “Numb/Encore”

04. “Papercut”

05. “Breaking The Habit”

06. “In The End”

07. “Bleed It Out”

08. “Somewhere I Belong”

09. “Waiting For The End”

10. “Castle Of Glass”

11. “One More Light”

12. “Burn It Down”

13. “What I’ve Done”

14. “QWERTY”

15. “One Step Closer”

16.“New Divide”

17. “Leave Out All The Rest”

18. “Lost”

19. “Numb”

20. “Friendly Fire”

Unearthing Treasures

Linkin Park isn’t just stopping at nostalgia. They’ve also unveiled “Friendly Fire,” a track never before heard by the public. This song has a special place in the band’s history, recorded during the sessions for their last studio album, One More Light, in 2017. What makes “Friendly Fire” particularly poignant is Chester Bennington’s vocals, offering fans a new piece of the beloved vocalist who tragically passed away the same year.

Remembering Chester Bennington

The release of “Friendly Fire” serves as a touching tribute to Chester Bennington. His unique voice and dynamic stage presence were central to Linkin Park’s identity. This posthumous release allows fans to reconnect with Chester’s talent and the profound impact he had on the music world.

What’s Next?

Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023) is not just a walk down memory lane; it’s a celebration of Linkin Park’s legacy and a reminder of their contribution to the music industry. With the inclusion of “QWERTY” and “Friendly Fire,” the album offers both nostalgia and novelty, ensuring that old fans and new listeners have something to look forward to. As we await the release, the anticipation builds for what is sure to be a compelling addition to Linkin Park’s discography.

