Violent Femmes Celebrate 40 Years with a Bang

Shutterstock

Celebrating 4 Decades: Violent Femmes Deluxe

Violent Femmes are hitting a major milestone, marking the 40th anniversary of their iconic self-titled debut with a reissue that packs a punch. This special edition isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s a treasure trove of over a dozen demos, B-sides, and electrifying live performances.

Fans got a taste of what’s to come with the release of a live version of “Gone Daddy Gone / I Just Want to Make Love to You,” recorded way back in January 1983 at Folk City in New York. This gem, now out for the first time in digital format, weaves in a verse from Willie Dixon’s blues classic “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” famously recorded by Muddy Waters in 1954. The anticipation’s high, and the tracklist for the digital reissue is out for everyone to see. Pre-order and check out the full tracklist:

What’s in the Box?

Scheduled for release on March 1, the Violent Femmes (Deluxe Edition) will be available in both 2xCD and digital formats courtesy of Craft. But, for the vinyl enthusiasts, something extra special is brewing. A limited-edition vinyl box set, limited to just 5,000 copies, is set to drop on February 9, 2024.

This collector’s dream includes three 180-gram LPs featuring the newly remastered original album, along with those precious demos and live tracks, and even a “replica” 7-inch single of “Ugly” b/w “Gimme the Car.” The attention to detail is meticulous, with the original album and single discs cut straight from the original analog tapes, ensuring that classic sound is preserved.

Inside the Booklet

Both the CD and LP versions come bundled with a booklet that’s more than just an afterthought. Rolling Stone editor David Fricke lends his pen for new liner notes, offering insights and stories that fans might not have heard before.

Moreover, interviews with band members Gordon Gano, Brian Ritchie, and Victor DeLorenzo peel back the layers on their groundbreaking debut. This booklet promises to be a fascinating read, giving fans new and old a deeper understanding of the band’s roots and their journey over the past four decades.

Violent Femmes have not just survived but thrived, with their debut album standing as a testament to their unique blend of punk energy and folk sensibilities. This 40th-anniversary reissue is not just a celebration of an album but a homage to a band that has left an unforgettable mark on the music landscape. Get ready to dive back into the world of Violent Femmes, where every track tells a story, and history is always in the making. Click below to pre-order your copy.