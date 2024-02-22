New Music Releases 2/23 | MGMT, Real Estate, More

This week’s vinyl lineup is like a treasure trove for audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike. With new releases from MGMT, Real Estate, and Hurray for the Riff Raff, the turntable is set for an eclectic mix of introspection, nostalgia, and guitars.

Whether you’re drawn to the existential musings and psychedelic escapades of MGMT, the suburban reflections and melodic serenity of Real Estate, or the deeply personal and socially conscious narratives of Hurray for the Riff Raff, there’s a record spinning this week that’s bound to captivate your ears and heart.

Join us as we delve into the grooves of the latest vinyl releases, promising an immersive auditory experience that’s both reflective and revolutionary.

MGMT: Loss of Life [Mom+Pop]

MGMT, the iconic American electronic duo known for their psychedelic blend of indie rock and synth-pop, returns with their latest album, Loss of Life, released under the Mom+Pop label. Comprising Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, MGMT has consistently pushed the boundaries of their sound since their breakout with Oracular Spectacular in 2007.

With Loss of Life, they delve into themes of existentialism, mortality, and the human condition, set against their signature backdrop of lush, electronic soundscapes and enigmatic lyricism. This album marks a continuation of their journey into more introspective and complex musical territories, promising listeners an immersive auditory experience that bridges the gap between existential inquiry and psychedelic escapism.

Real Estate: Daniel [Domino]

Real Estate, known for their melodious guitar work and reflective lyricism, introduces their latest offering, Daniel, under the Domino recording label. Originating from New Jersey, the band has carved out a niche for itself within the indie music scene with a sound that encapsulates the essence of suburban nostalgia and introspective musings. Daniel continues in this vein, further refining their sound with an album that blends dreamy guitars with thoughtful narratives, exploring themes of growth, change, and the passage of time.

Since their self-titled debut in 2009, Real Estate has consistently evolved, and Daniel represents another milestone in their journey, showcasing a matured sound that retains the band’s signature warmth and melodic richness. The album promises to be a comforting yet contemplative listening experience, affirming Real Estate’s place as craftsmen of indie rock’s more nuanced and tender moments.

Hurray for the Riff Raff: The Past Is Still Alive [Nonesuch]

Hurray for the Riff Raff, the project helmed by the talented Alynda Segarra, returns with their latest album, The Past Is Still Alive, released through Nonesuch Records. Known for their unique blend of Americana, folk, and roots music, Hurray for the Riff Raff has consistently used their platform to weave narratives that explore themes of identity, social justice, and belonging, with Segarra’s own journey and experiences often at the heart of their storytelling.

The Past Is Still Alive dives deep into the concept of personal and collective history, examining how the echoes of our past shape our present and future. The album stands out for its lyrical depth, musical experimentation, and Segarra’s evocative vocals, which together create a poignant and immersive listening experience. It reflects a continuation of the band’s exploration into the American musical tradition while pushing the boundaries of their sound to include a broader palette of musical influences.

