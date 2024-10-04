New Alternative Music: Today’s Must-Hear Albums

Shutterstock

New Alternative Music: October 4, 2024

As the weather cools down, the music scene heats up with a batch of fresh albums that promise to push boundaries and thrill fans of alternative, experimental, and indie music. From the return of post-rock titans to genre-bending supergroups, October 4 brings a sonic landscape you won’t want to miss. Let’s take a look at the standout releases dropping today.

The Smile – Cutouts

When Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood join forces, the result should thrill most Radiohead fans. Cutouts is The Smile’s second album this year, following Walls Have Eyes, which was released in February 2024. For more on the announcement, check out The Smile’s second album of 2024.

This new record continues to blend the pair’s signature art rock sensibilities with experimental soundscapes. Expect eerie synths, unpredictable rhythms, and haunting vocals that push the boundaries of the genre. Yorke and Greenwood’s creative chemistry is on full display here, making Cutouts essential listening for Radiohead fans and anyone drawn to avant-garde rock. Their return was marked by a haunting new single earlier this year, which set the tone for this ambitious project.

Order Cutouts on vinyl:

For more details about the album and their latest tour, read this full announcement.

A Place to Bury Strangers – Synthesizer

Brace yourself for a full-on sonic assault. A Place to Bury Strangers (APTBS), the reigning kings of noise rock and shoegaze, return with Synthesizer, a dark, immersive album filled with distorted guitars, thick layers of reverb, and the kind of feedback-heavy chaos the band is known for. Synthesizer pulls you into a whirlwind of sound, perfect for fans of the darker side of alternative rock. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for those who crave intensity, this album delivers.

The Bug – Machines I-V

For those who live on the edgier, industrial side of electronic music, The Bug’s Machines I-V offers dark, throbbing beats and ominous soundscapes. The Bug, known for its unique fusion of dub, electronic, and industrial sounds, builds tension throughout this album with heavy basslines and abrasive, dystopian textures. It’s a gritty, underground album that will resonate with niche audiences who thrive on experimental, hard-hitting music.

The Hard Quartet – Hard Quartet

The Hard Quartet is an indie rock supergroup featuring a powerhouse lineup of seasoned musicians. Stephen Malkmus, the legendary frontman of Pavement and leader of the Jicks, brings his signature guitar work and deadpan vocal style to the mix. For more on Malkmus’s iconic influence, check out this guide to Pavement, the band.

Matt Sweeney, known for his work with Chavez and his collaborations with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, adds his distinct flair to the project.

Jim White, drummer from the experimental rock band Dirty Three, contributes dynamic rhythms, while Emmett Kelly, guitarist for Ty Segall and The Cairo Gang, rounds out the quartet with his versatile playing. Their self-titled debut album is a blend of their diverse influences, offering intricate songwriting, a punchy mix of indie rock, post-punk, and hints of psychedelia. Read more about their recent collaboration on “Rio’s Song”.

Order The Hard Quartet on vinyl:

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – No Title As of 13 February 2024…

Post-rock legends Godspeed You! Black Emperor are back, though with typical mystery. Their latest album, enigmatically titled No Title As of 13 February 2024…, delivers the expansive, cinematic soundscapes the band is known for. Sprawling instrumental passages, haunting drones, and a sense of apocalyptic unease make this release a continuation of GY!BE’s distinctive sound. Fans of atmospheric, experimental post rock will find plenty to immerse themselves in here.

