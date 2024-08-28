The Smile Announce Second Album of 2024

Shutterstock

The Smile Surprises Fans with Second Album of 2024

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, collectively known as The Smile, are not wasting any time. Following the January release of Wall of Eyes, the trio has announced their second album of the year. Titled Cutouts, the new LP is set to drop on October 4 via XL Recordings. The band has also released two new tracks, “Foreign Spies” and “Zero Sum”, each accompanied by visually arresting videos directed by Weirdcore. You can watch the videos below.

A Year of Restless Creativity

After spending much of 2024 on the road promoting Wall of Eyes, The Smile took an unexpected detour when they had to cancel several shows due to Jonny Greenwood’s hospitalization for a severe infection. In a statement, the band reassured fans, “Mercifully, he is now out of danger and will soon return home.”

With Greenwood on the mend, The Smile pivoted back to their creative process, recording Cutouts with producer Sam Petts-Davies. Sessions took place in Oxford and the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London during the same period that yielded Wall of Eyes.

RELATED: Watch The Smile’s official video for “Friend of a Friend.”

Sneak Peeks

The new record continues the experimental, genre-blending journey the band is known for, featuring the previously released single “Don’t Get Me Started” and the vinyl-only track “The Slip.” Both songs make their way onto Cutouts, promising fans a cohesive yet unpredictable follow-up to their earlier 2024 work.

Tracklist for Cutouts

01 “Foreign Spies”

02 “Instant Psalm”

03 “Zero Sum”

04 “Colours Fly”

05 “Eyes & Mouth”

06 “Don’t Get Me Started”

07 “Tiptoe”

08 “The Slip”

09 “UGcgWGFkcWE=”

10 “Bodies Laughing”

Pre-Order Cutouts on vinyl:

Cutouts solidifies The Smile’s relentless pace and commitment to sonic exploration. For fans of Radiohead’s cerebral soundscapes or Skinner’s intricate jazz rhythms, this album is likely to be another standout release in their growing discography. Stay tuned for more music and videos as The Smile continues to push the boundaries of their eclectic collaboration.

More alternative rock news