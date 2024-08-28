Kim Deal’s Solo Era Begins: Nobody Loves You More

Shutterstock

Kim Deal Breaks Free: The Breeders’ Icon Unveils Debut Solo Album

Kim Deal, a name synonymous with indie rock brilliance, is finally stepping into the solo spotlight. After decades of shaping alternative rock with The Breeders and Pixies, Deal is set to release her first solo album, Nobody Loves You More, on November 22 via 4AD. With a lineup of trusted collaborators and the unmistakable touch of her long-time partner in sonic crime, Steve Albini, Deal’s solo debut promises to deliver the raw, intricate sound her fans crave.

Breeders DNA with a Personal Twist

While this is her first official solo project, Deal’s creative DNA runs deep in the fabric of alternative rock. For Nobody Loves You More, she’s drawn from a rich well of experiences, blending the familiar grit of The Breeders with deeply personal themes. Among her collaborators are Breeders mainstays, including her twin sister Kelley Deal, drummer Jim Macpherson, and former bandmates Mando Lopez and Britt Walford. These familiar faces help create a comfortable yet daring sonic space, with the added texture of guitarist Josh Klinghoffer’s contributions.

Songs Across a Decade

The album spans a wide timeline of Deal’s career. Tracks like “Are You Mine?” and “Wish I Was” were written as far back as 2011, a period marked by introspection and change for the artist. Fast-forward to 2022, and Deal is in Chicago’s Electrical Audio, recording with Steve Albini, the legendary engineer behind Pod and Last Splash. Together, they’ve captured the evolution of Deal’s songwriting, producing intimate and expansive songs.

The new single, “Crystal Breath,” showcases Deal’s signature blend of haunting melodies and sharp, understated lyrics. Directed by Alex Da Corte, the accompanying video is an atmospheric visual complement, brimming with surreal imagery that pulls you deeper into the song’s icy embrace.

A Team Effort

Behind the scenes, the album benefited from the talents of mixing engineer Marta Salogni and mastering engineer Heba Kadry, who have lent their expertise to some of the most forward-thinking records of the past decade. This all-star crew has helped refine Deal’s vision into something polished yet raw, balancing the dualities that have always defined her work.

Tracklist Breakdown

Here’s what you can expect from Nobody Loves You More:

Nobody Loves You More Coast “Crystal Breath” “Are You Mine?” Disobedience “Wish I Was” Big Ben Beat Bats in the Afternoon Sky Summerland Come Running A Good Time Pushed

The album title track, “Nobody Loves You More,” sets the tone with its raw emotion, while tracks like “Big Ben Beat” and “Bats in the Afternoon Sky” suggest an eclectic mix of tones and moods. Expect an immersive listening experience that combines indie rock sensibilities with moments of reflection and vulnerability.

The Legacy Continues

Kim Deal’s solo debut feels like the next logical chapter in an already legendary career. For long-time fans, Nobody Loves You More is a highly anticipated gift. For newcomers, it offers a chance to dive into the mind of an artist who has helped define alternative rock for more than three decades.

With the release just around the corner, all ears are on Kim Deal. Nobody Loves You More isn’t just an album title—it’s a statement from one of indie rock’s most beloved figures.

