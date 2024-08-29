The Cure Unveils New Music After Long Silence

Shutterstock

The Cure Breaks the Silence: First New Material in 16 Years

In a move that’s set to thrill fans worldwide, The Cure has announced the release of its first new material in nearly two decades. The iconic British band, known for its brooding soundscapes and emotional depth, is dropping two new tracks: “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye.” Both songs are live recordings captured in November 2022 and will be featured on a double A-side 12” Eco-Vinyl single.

A Musical Release with a Cause

These new releases aren’t just about the music, though. The Cure is channeling the proceeds towards Earth Percent, a climate charity dedicated to combating environmental crises. Fans eager to get their hands on these limited-edition singles can purchase signed copies through the band’s official website, ensuring their support for both the band and a critical cause.

Reflecting on a 16-Year Wait

The last time The Cure released new material was 16 years ago, with the album 4:13 Dream in 2008. Given the long gap, the release of these tracks has sparked speculation about whether more new music might be on the horizon. For now, though, fans can savor these two offerings, each a reminder of why The Cure remains one of the most enduring bands of their generation. To explore more about the band’s history and evolution, check out Curepedia: The Cure’s Story.

Revisit the Discography

While we wait to see what the future holds, what’s your go-to Cure track? Perhaps Disintegration‘s melancholic beauty or the wistful nostalgia of “Pictures of You”? Either way, The Cure‘s latest release is a perfect time to revisit their vast and influential discography. For a curated list, you might want to explore The Best of The Cure: Songs.

