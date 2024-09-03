Tech Talk with JD for September 3rd, 2024

Before anything else, Squirrel with a Gun is available everywhere this month!
- The shooting squirrel simulator is out on PS5 and Xbox next Sunday
Put on your pants, because Silent Hill 2 will scare them right off!
- A remake of the 2001 game, this will be the first Silent Hill game in over a decade
- Return to the spooky ghost down of Silent Hill because your dead wife just sent you a letter
- More of a psychological horror than a jump scare horror, wander around, collect clues, and scare yourself
- Out this Sunday on PC and PS5
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUMvWG_M2PQ
Do your part! Play Starship Troopers: Extermination today!
- Play with up to 15 other people as you fight off ugly bugs and earn citizenship
- Play as one of six different trooper classes in co-op multiplayer or single player campaign with 25 missions
- Johnny Rico does some voice acting!
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS54-yR89ug
Point Clicker is a weird math game that’s easy to learn, difficult to master
- Click to add your current point button to the overall score
- Spend your total score to upgrade your clicker
- Don’t get too enthusiastic, though, or you’ll overshoot!
- https://scientific.place/point-clicker/
Have you ever wanted to visit a website just once? Now you can!
- Drop by Visit Only Once, leave a message, read other messages, then say farewell forever
- I think it uses your IP so it’s actually pretty legit
- https://visited.onlyvisitonce.com/
25 and Me is an easy way to browse the horrific nightmare that is Project 2025
- Just select what you care about and see an easy breakdown of what 2025 will do
- https://www.25and.me/