Tech Talk with JD for September 3rd, 2024

Before anything else, Squirrel with a Gun is available everywhere this month!
  • The shooting squirrel simulator is out on PS5 and Xbox next Sunday
Put on your pants, because Silent Hill 2 will scare them right off!
  • A remake of the 2001 game, this will be the first Silent Hill game in over a decade
  • Return to the spooky ghost down of Silent Hill because your dead wife just sent you a letter
  • More of a psychological horror than a jump scare horror, wander around, collect clues, and scare yourself
  • Out this Sunday on PC and PS5
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUMvWG_M2PQ
Do your part! Play Starship Troopers: Extermination today!
  • Play with up to 15 other people as you fight off ugly bugs and earn citizenship
  • Play as one of six different trooper classes in co-op multiplayer or single player campaign with 25 missions
  • Johnny Rico does some voice acting!
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS54-yR89ug
Point Clicker is a weird math game that’s easy to learn, difficult to master
  • Click to add your current point button to the overall score
  • Spend your total score to upgrade your clicker
  • Don’t get too enthusiastic, though, or you’ll overshoot!
  • https://scientific.place/point-clicker/
Have you ever wanted to visit a website just once? Now you can!
  • Drop by Visit Only Once, leave a message, read other messages, then say farewell forever
  • I think it uses your IP so it’s actually pretty legit
  • https://visited.onlyvisitonce.com/
25 and Me is an easy way to browse the horrific nightmare that is Project 2025
