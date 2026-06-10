Radio From Hell | 6.10.2026

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and then we list off your Things That Must Go. After that, we crown Boner of the Day and conduct an X-Poll wanting to know what subject could you talk about for an hour at leas?. Then we play a round of Beat Nick and finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Concert and Community Calendar!

Watch Above or Listen Below!!!