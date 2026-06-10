Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 10th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Events This Week:

The Kid LAROI – Union Event Center – tonight



Gary Allan – Sandy Amp – Friday, June 12 th



Metric/Broken Social Scene – Sandy Amp – Saturday, June 13 th

Kid Cudi w/Big Boi – Dot Da Genius – Utah First

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Sandy Amp – Sunday, June 14 th

Amble – Tuesday, June 16th – Soundwell

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Malcolm Todd at The Union – October 13th

On sale Friday at 10am:

NEKROGOBLIKON at The Depot – November 8 th

Eslabon Armado at The Depot – July 30 th

Masego at The Union – September 9 th

Pouya at The Complex – October 13 th

Underoath at The Union – November 19 th

Whitechapel at The Union – December 3rd

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15 th – 6/27 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link V for Vendetta vs. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

10 Anniversary of the Utah Blues Festival at Gallivan Center – 12 th and 13th- Live

2026 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Fairpark – 13 th and 14 th – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12 th – 28 th – Link

Big Cottonwood Canyon Brew Fest 2026 – 13 th and 14 th – Link

2026 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Pioneer Park – Link Moulin Rouge



Friday the 12th:

Blooming With Pride 2026 at Red Butte Gardens – Link

Saturday the 13th:

Dino Mania at SLC Library – Link

Drop13 Big Cottonwood Canyon Half Marathon & 5K – Link

Lakefest 2026 at Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina – Link

West Valley City Pride 2026 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link

V2 Presents: WonkyWilla live at The Complex – Link

Sunday the 14th:

Plant and Learn at Nature Center at Pia Okwai – Link

Farmers Markets:

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/