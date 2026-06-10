Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 10th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Events This Week: 

  • The Kid LAROI – Union Event Center – tonight
  • Gary Allan – Sandy Amp – Friday, June 12th 
  • Metric/Broken Social Scene – Sandy Amp – Saturday, June 13th
  • Kid Cudi w/Big Boi – Dot Da Genius – Utah First
  • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Sandy Amp – Sunday, June 14th
  • Amble – Tuesday, June 16th – Soundwell

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:
  • Malcolm Todd at The Union – October 13th

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • NEKROGOBLIKON at The Depot – November 8th
  • Eslabon Armado at The Depot – July 30th
  • Masego at The Union – September 9th
  • Pouya at The Complex – October 13th
  • Underoath at The Union – November 19th
  • Whitechapel at The Union – December 3rd

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link 
    • V for Vendetta vs. Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 
  • 10 Anniversary of the Utah Blues Festival at Gallivan Center – 12th and 13th- Live 
  • 2026 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Fairpark – 13th and 14th – Link 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12th – 28th – Link 
  • Big Cottonwood Canyon Brew Fest 2026 – 13th and 14th – Link 
  • 2026 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Pioneer Park – Link 
    • Moulin Rouge 

Friday the 12th: 

  • Blooming With Pride 2026 at Red Butte Gardens – Link 

Saturday the 13th: 

  • Dino Mania at SLC Library – Link 
  • Drop13 Big Cottonwood Canyon Half Marathon & 5K – Link 
  • Lakefest 2026 at Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina – Link 
  • West Valley City Pride 2026 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link 
  • V2 Presents: WonkyWilla live at The Complex – Link 

Sunday the 14th: 

  • Plant and Learn at Nature Center at Pia Okwai – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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