Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 10th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Events This Week:
- The Kid LAROI – Union Event Center – tonight
- Gary Allan – Sandy Amp – Friday, June 12th
- Metric/Broken Social Scene – Sandy Amp – Saturday, June 13th
- Kid Cudi w/Big Boi – Dot Da Genius – Utah First
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Sandy Amp – Sunday, June 14th
- Amble – Tuesday, June 16th – Soundwell
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- Malcolm Todd at The Union – October 13th
On sale Friday at 10am:
- NEKROGOBLIKON at The Depot – November 8th
- Eslabon Armado at The Depot – July 30th
- Masego at The Union – September 9th
- Pouya at The Complex – October 13th
- Underoath at The Union – November 19th
- Whitechapel at The Union – December 3rd
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- V for Vendetta vs. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- 10 Anniversary of the Utah Blues Festival at Gallivan Center – 12th and 13th- Live
- 2026 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Fairpark – 13th and 14th – Link
- Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12th – 28th – Link
- Big Cottonwood Canyon Brew Fest 2026 – 13th and 14th – Link
- 2026 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Pioneer Park – Link
- Moulin Rouge
Friday the 12th:
- Blooming With Pride 2026 at Red Butte Gardens – Link
Saturday the 13th:
- Dino Mania at SLC Library – Link
- Drop13 Big Cottonwood Canyon Half Marathon & 5K – Link
- Lakefest 2026 at Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina – Link
- West Valley City Pride 2026 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link
- V2 Presents: WonkyWilla live at The Complex – Link
Sunday the 14th:
- Plant and Learn at Nature Center at Pia Okwai – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/