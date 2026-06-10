Boner Candidate #1: HEY, LET’S MOVE TO POMONA.

Pomona, California has had to halt their distribution of the city’s summer recreation guide after realizing that pornographic material had been put in the publication. An assistant city manager described the images as adult content ads, and they’re very unsure of how they got there. The images sparked concern among residents because the guide is often viewed by families and children. City officials released a statement acknowledging that the guide containing explicit content had been mailed to certain residents, and that the content was never meant to be included. “We want to ensure the public that this was not intentional, and that these materials were not approved for inclusion in the Recreation Guide,” the statement said. City leaders said they are now focused on identifying the source of the material. “We recognize this incident has damaged public trust and are committed to transparency,” the city added.

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Boner Candidate #2: DID I EVER HAVE AN ACCIDENT, EH? DID I EVER CRASH THE PLANE?

A former Air Canada pilot is facing charges for using a fake license to fly passengers on planes he was not legally allowed to captain for nearly three decades. Geoffrey Wall piloted approximately 900 flights on the forged license, earning millions of dollars over the course of his career. He retired in 2025, the same year Transport Canada launched an investigation into his credentials after a “routine” evaluation raised some red flags. While the accused did have some qualifications to be a commercial pilot, he never obtained the Airline Transport Pilot License, a license that is required to to fly passengers on a plane. Air Canada said safety was “not compromised” by the incident, noting that all pilots “undergo mandatory recurrent training” every six months. When asked whether police believe passenger safety was compromised, Peel Police Deputy Chief said, “licensing requirements exist for a reason.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: IT JUST DOESN’T SEEM RIGHT DOES IT?

Nick Reiner, son of the Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, has been accused of murdering his parents, and is now asking for access to his trust fund to pay for his defense. Mr. and Mrs. Reiner were found stabbed to death in their home in 2025. Nick Reiner was arrested soon after the discovery, and is facing charges for first-degree murder. He is currently being represented by a public defender and has pleaded not guilty. Now, He has filed a legal request for his trust fund money to finance his case. The trust states that Reiner, 32, should receive half of his trust when he turns 30, and the other half when he turns 35. For unclear reasons, he never received the initial payment. The petition says that, in addition to the legal fees, Reiner also needs access to the fund to purchase basic items at the county jail he is being held in. “Nick is currently awaiting trial on double homicide charges,” the filing says. “No use of his funds could be more important.”

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