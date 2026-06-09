Radio From Hell | 6.09.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Caity brings us some tiramisu for our 40th Anniversary, then crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls with Hello Yeah What, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Nick and enjoy some shakes from the Donut Critic. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!