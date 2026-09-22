Boner of the Day From September 22, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THESE PROJECTS HAVE BEEN REVIEWED AND APPROVED AND ARE A MATTER OF PUBLIC RECORD.
Approval to build oil wellheads has been granted very near to homes in Duchesne County in Utah. One proposed oil pad is less than 900 feet from resident Joe Skeen’s property. He received a letter from the county informing him of the news. According to Fox13 some residents filed an appeal that “challenges the county’s findings and alleges the permit lacks adequate, enforceable protections addressing noise, lighting, dust, traffic, air emissions, emergency response, wildfire danger, spills and drainage.” Residents in the community do not want the oil wells so close to their properties. WEM Operating, the company behind the projects, “said the projects had been approved by all pertinent governing bodies.”
Boner Candidate #2: STUDENT ATHLETES DOING THE SCHOOL PROUD.
A pregnant woman was assaulted by a student and member of the football team of The University of Houston. According to information about the incident obtained by PEOPLE the student, Carmello Dedro Brooks “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” caused “bodily injury” to the woman “by picking her up and slamming her to the ground.” He even allegedly sat on her. He was arrested for “assault on a pregnant individual” though he was released from custody through a bond of $15,000.
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: HOW ELSE AM I SUPPOSED TO DISCIPLINE THEM?
Jason James Quigley was arrested and booked into Utah County jail after slapping, and choking a pair of children. He has a slew of charges against him including two counts of aggravated child abuse, obstruction of justice, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child while threatening injury or death, two counts of child abuse, two more counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and public intoxication. According the the affidavit Quigley said, “How else am I supposed to discipline them? What am I supposed to do, spank them until they’re bloody?”