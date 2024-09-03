Boner of the Day for September 3rd, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: HOW LOW CAN HE GO? THERE IS NO BOTTOM.
Former President Donald Trump recently went to the internet to post some slanderous pictures of Vice President Harris depicting her as a communist. However, one of the pictures he reposted has led many to be very upset by the caption and meaning of the post. The picture is an older picture of Vice President Harris and Hilary Clinton with the caption, “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently.” Although many people are disgusted and upset by the post, many are also not surprised in the slightest. Anderson Cooper of CNN says that the post is “not exactly out of character” for the former president and has seemed to say such demeaning things quite often, especially about women he opposes on politics.
via Salon
Boner Candidate #2: MORE CHARACTER BUILDING AT A SPORTING EVENT.
A man named Takes Vakapuna is being charged with a felony after attacking a rugby coach and causing serious injury. In Salt Lake City, a coach was beaten unconscious and needing eye surgery afterwards from being beaten with an umbrella by Vakapuna. Witnesses say a fight broke out and the coach was just trying to break up the fight but got caught in the crossfires.
via KSL
Boner Candidate #3: SPENDING TIME IN A BOMB SHELTER CAN BE VERY SEXY COMRADE.
Ukraine is entering their 3rd week of invasion on Russia, which has started to result in the building of bomb shelters in the Kursk region. The Kremlin released a video seeming to promote or even glamorize the shelters by showing two women walking towards the shelter smiling and laughing. It is seen as odd for some and as a way to show that this is just how life is in Russia.
via Daily Mail