Kurt Cobain’s Smashed Strat Is Up for Grabs

Kurt Cobain’s Smashed Fender Stratocaster Heads to Auction

A Piece of Rock History Hits the Block

Kurt Cobain’s iconic smashed Fender Stratocaster is going up for auction, with bidding beginning Wednesday, April 9 at 9 AM ET. The starting price is set at $30,000.

Smashed but Verified: The Story Behind the Strat

This white Stratocaster was heavily modified and repaired during Nirvana’s breakout years following the release of their 1991 album Nevermind. The guitar was played by Cobain himself and later acquired by a former crew member who worked closely with the band from 1991 to 1993. Its authenticity has been verified by Big John Duncan, Nirvana’s longtime guitar tech.

Six-Figure Strings: What Cobain’s Guitars Have Pulled

Though the starting bid is $30,000, similar items have commanded massive prices. Another smashed Stratocaster once owned by Cobain sold for nearly $600,000 in 2023. His blue 1969 Fender Mustang, famously seen in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video, was auctioned for $4.5 million.

This Auction Smells Like Serious Money

The guitar will be available through GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com, as part of their Rock & Roll Pop Culture Auction, which runs from April 9 through April 25, 2025. The event aligns with the 31st anniversary of Cobain’s passing on April 5, 1994.

