Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Are Back!

Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Plot Explosive 2025 Tour
Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are joining forces for a thunderous return to U.S. arenas this summer and fall, launching a co-headlining tour that includes a stop in Salt Lake City on October 5th. With post-grunge upstarts Return to Dust in tow, the tour kicks off August 29th in Ridgedale, Missouri, and wraps October 12th in Durant, Oklahoma.
The schedule packs a punch with festival appearances at Rocklahoma (August 30th) and Louisville’s Louder Than Life—featuring Breaking Benjamin on September 19th and Three Days Grace on the 21st. Other key dates include September 10th at Newark’s Prudential Center and a September 20th set at Detroit’s Pine Knob Music Theatre.
Three Days Grace’s return is especially buzzworthy, as the Canadian alt-metal mainstays are once again fronted by original vocalist Adam Gontier. The reunion, officially cemented in 2022, has revived the band’s early-2000s edge, rekindling the raw energy of hits like “I Hate Everything About You” and “Animal I Have Become.” Gontier’s reemergence on stage, recently seen during their run with Disturbed, has stirred nostalgia—and renewed enthusiasm—among longtime fans.
Breaking Benjamin, meanwhile, continues to dominate the post-grunge circuit with their brooding anthems and atmospheric soundscapes. Frontman Benjamin Burnley’s signature growl will be on full display as the band winds down a spring tour with Staind before transitioning into this powerhouse double bill. Expect staples like “The Diary of Jane” and “So Cold” alongside deeper cuts from their 2018 album Ember.
Craving more crunch? Stream the tour lineup on our station—no pit pass required.
Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace 2025 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
-
August 29: Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
-
August 30: Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
-
September 1: Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
-
September 3: Austin, TX @ Moody Center
-
September 6: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
-
September 8: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
-
September 10: Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
-
September 11: Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
-
September 13: Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
-
September 14: Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
-
September 17: Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
-
September 19: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (Breaking Benjamin)
-
September 20: Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
-
September 21: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (Three Days Grace)
-
September 23: Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
-
September 25: Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
-
September 27: Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
-
September 30: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
-
October 1: Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
-
October 3: Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
-
October 6: Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
-
October 8: Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
-
October 10: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
-
October 12: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Ticket Intel:
Citi presale opens April 9th at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation presale on April 10th (code: DANCE). General public sales start April 11th via Ticketmaster.