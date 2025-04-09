Green Day Smash Back with Saviors Deluxe Drop

Shutterstock

Green Day Crank the Volume on Saviors (Édition de Luxe), Drop a Banger with “Smash It Like Belushi”

Green Day are once again flipping the script on aging gracefully. With Saviors (édition de luxe), arriving May 23 via Reprise Records, the pop-punk stalwarts reassert their vitality — not by reinventing the wheel, but by hot-wiring it and smashing it into the garage wall. Listen to the song below.

A Deluxe Upgrade with Vault-Worthy Cuts

The expanded edition of their 2024 LP adds seven tracks to the original set, led by the swaggering “Smash It Like Belushi.” A melodic gut-punch of power-pop precision, it features Billie Joe Armstrong’s ever-sneering vocals bouncing atop a buoyant, mid-tempo riff. Despite being left off the initial tracklist, it lands like a top-tier cut from the vault.

Five brand-new studio tracks join two acoustic renditions of fan favorites — “Suzie Chapstick” and “Father to a Son” — softening the edges of an album that otherwise surges with bite. For fans keeping score, here’s the full édition de luxe tracklist:

“The American Dream Is Killing Me”

“Look Ma, No Brains!”

“Bobby Sox”

“One Eyed Bastard”

“Dilemma”

“1981”

“Goodnight Adeline”

“Coma City”

“Corvette Summer”

“Suzie Chapstick”

“Strange Days Are Here to Stay”

“Living in the ’20s”

“Father to a Son”

“Saviors”

“Fancy Sauce”

“Smash It Like Belushi”

“Stay Young”

“Fuck Off”

“Ballyhoo”

“Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic)”

“Father to a Son (Acoustic)”

“Underdog”

Back with Cavallo and Ready to Rock

Produced by longtime collaborator Rob Cavallo — the man behind Dookie and American Idiot — Saviors marked a return to Green Day’s explosive roots. Its original release peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and snagged a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album.

Festival Season and Punk Longevity

The deluxe edition announcement drops just ahead of the band’s loaded 2025 festival run, which kicks off at Coachella on April 12 and 19. Also on deck: headlining stints at Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa Valley, cementing Green Day’s status as generational torchbearers for punk rock longevity.

Pre-orders for Saviors (édition de luxe) are live now via Green Day’s official webstore. Stream “Smash It Like Belushi” and revisit the record that’s getting a second, louder life.

More alternative rock news