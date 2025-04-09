X96 on Weezer’s ‘Blue Album’ Legacy and Memories

Courtesy of S&S

Weezer’s Blue Album Still Slaps—Just Ask the X96 Crew

Weezer is dusting off the cardigans and bringing their 1994 self-titled debut—aka The Blue Album—to life at Kilby Block Party 2025. It’s the kind of news that sends a ripple of nostalgia through anyone who grew up yelling “Say it Ain’t So” and other great Weezer songs into a hairbrush. So don’t wait—buy your tickets before the event sells out.

To celebrate, we asked the X96 crew what they remember about The Blue Album. Although, some memories are sharper than others.

First Name Jonas, Last Name Iconic

Meanwhile, Todd Nuke’Em still remembers the first spin like it was yesterday:

“I remember listening to the album all the way through for the first time and loving every track. When an album opens with such a great song like “My Name is Jonas,” I could tell they were going to be a solid band!”

Hard to argue. That opening guitar line still hits.

Too Overplayed to Love… Almost

Nick Davis has a love-hate thing going on:

“I want to hate it, because to me it’s so overplayed, but at the end of the day I look at the tracklist and I’m humbly reminded why it put Weezer on the map in the first place.

Saw Weezer in 2019 at Coachella and every single time they pulled out a tune from The Blue Album the crowd EXPLODED.”

A crowd losing its mind over “Buddy Holly” in 2019? That’s staying power.

24½ Favorite Albums, Ranked Emotionally

Doug Staples, poet of the group, weighed in:

“The Blue Album has stood the test of time. It was part of the iconic shift in alternative music. Blue had a hand in shaping my musical taste as a teenager. Still brings back fond memories. One of my 24 ½ favorites of all time.”

That’s oddly specific, Doug, but we respect it.

“Wait, That Was Blue?”

George gets the award for best unintentional comedy:

“I thought The Blue Album was The Green Album.”

An honest mix-up—The Green Album didn’t drop until 2001. Blame Weezer’s Crayola-coded discography.

No Notes

Then there’s Shea:

“Trust me you don’t want my opinions on Weezer.”

Fair enough. But, much like Future and Metro Boomin‘, I don’t trust anyone.

Talmage Trade Deals and ’90s Regret

My own memory? I was in fifth grade. My older brother, who would’ve been in high school at the time, bought The Blue Album. I traded him my Animaniacs soundtrack for it. You know, comedy songs from a children’s cartoon. One of the few good trades I’ve made in life. And an embarrassing trade for a high schooler. Thanks, Jake.

Why Blue Still Matters

The Blue Album dropped in 1994 during peak grunge—but it was different. Produced by Ric Ocasek from The Cars, it packed power pop hooks, awkwardly charming lyrics, and a nerd-rock vibe that felt like a lifeline for the socially anxious. Also, tracks like “Say It Ain’t So,” “Undone – The Sweater Song,” and “Buddy Holly” became staples, not just for fans, but for the whole alt-rock scene.

Three decades later, it’s still the Weezer album. Whether you loved it, got sick of it, or confused it with another color, there’s no denying its place in music history.

See you at Kilby. We’ll be the ones yelling every word to “Only in Dreams.”

