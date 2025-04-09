LCD Soundsystem Expands 2025 Tour, Adds Utah Stop

Shutterstock

LCD Soundsystem Adds Dates, Dials Up Drama with Sandy Amphitheater Stop

LCD Soundsystem is far from done with its 2025 roadshow. The band has announced a fresh batch of North American dates, including a new performance at the Sandy Amphitheater in Salt Lake City on August 12. These additions round out an already stacked itinerary featuring multi-night stints in Seattle, Milwaukee, Bend (Oregon), and Toronto, alongside high-profile gigs at Morrison’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a co-headlining doubleheader at the Hollywood Bowl with Britpop legends Pulp. Check out the slow-burning post-punk dance anthem:

Special Guests Join the Tour

As if that wasn’t enough, James Murphy and company are bringing a few friends along: TV on the Radio will support select dates in Seattle, Bend, and Morrison, while Nation of Language joins in L.A. Gustaf rounds out the indie roster, supporting dates in Dallas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.

LCD Soundsystem 2025 Tour Dates

Here’s where to catch LCD Soundsystem live in 2025:

— 4/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

— 4/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

— 4/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

— 4/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

— 4/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

— 4/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *

— 5/1 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *

— 5/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

— 5/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

— 6/7 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

— 6/8 – Paris, France @ We Love Green

— 6/12 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 6/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 6/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 6/15 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 6/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 6/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 6/21 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 6/22 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

— 8/7 – Seattle, WA @ Remlinger Farms ~

— 8/8 – Seattle, WA @ Remlinger Farms ~

— 8/9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~

— 8/10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~

— 8/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

— 8/13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

— 8/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

— 8/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

— 8/17 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Outdoor

— 8/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

— 8/21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

— 8/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

— 8/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

— 9/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

— 9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

_* with Gustaf

_~ with TV on the Radio

_^ co-headline with Pulp

For the full schedule, presale details, and more, visit LCD Soundsystem’s official site.

Background: Who Is LCD Soundsystem?

Formed in 2002 by producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem quickly became one of the most influential acts in modern music. Blending post-punk grit with dancefloor-ready beats, the band emerged from the early 2000s New York scene with a sound that was equal parts nostalgic and cutting-edge.

Their breakout single, “Losing My Edge,” introduced Murphy’s signature mix of sardonic lyrics and electro-punk swagger. The band’s 2005 self-titled debut album, LCD Soundsystem, received critical acclaim and featured standout tracks like “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House.”

The band truly hit its stride with 2007’s Sound of Silver, widely considered a modern classic. Songs like “All My Friends” and “Someone Great” showcased a newfound emotional depth and sonic sophistication, landing the album on numerous “Best of the Decade” lists.

After announcing a dramatic “retirement” in 2011—capped off with a massive farewell show at Madison Square Garden—the band returned in 2016 with the Grammy-winning American Dream. Their comeback reaffirmed their cultural relevance and introduced them to a new generation of fans.

LCD Soundsystem remains a cornerstone of indie and electronic music nearly two decades into their career, known for electrifying live performances, sharp wit, and an ever-evolving sound. Their tours continue to sell out around the globe, and their influence can be heard across genres, from synth-pop to indie rock to techno.

