A Surprising Collaboration: The Cure’s Influence on Blink-182’s Latest Album

From “All of This” to “Fell In Love”: The Ongoing Partnership Between Blink-182 and The Cure

Blink-182 teamed up with The Cure’s Robert Smith, a pioneer of the gothic rock genre, for their new album One More Time. Smith has a writing credit on the song “Fell In Love,” marking another collaboration between the two bands. Listen to “Fell in Love:”

The Cure’s Influence on Blink-182

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has always been a fan of The Cure, stating that they were “the first band that really spoke to me.” This admiration is evident in the band’s decision to collaborate with Smith, who also co-wrote “All of This” from their self-titled 2003 album. The Cure, formed in 1978, has been a significant influence on the rock genre, known for their melancholic lyrics and unique sound that combines post-punk and new-wave elements. Listen to the 2003 collaboration below:

