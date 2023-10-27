Boner of the Day for October 27th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ALABAMA COACH NICK SABAN IS JUST A NORMAL GUY

Alabama Coach, Nick Saban, talked earlier in an interview this week about why he thinks he’s obsessive compulsive…or something. He only drives his Ferrari on Wednesdays and if it’s not raining. When asked about how many Ferrari’s he has, he responded with he used to have two, but now only has one, since he traded the two for his new one. He plans his week ahead of time, so that he can have a routine. Yeah, definitely obsessive compulsive or something.

via AL

Boner Candidate #2: YEAH, I CUT HIM. DAMN FISH ON A SKATEBOARD. DAMN RIGHT I DID.

A man in Salt lake City named Ryan Neil Davis, has been accused of attacking a skateboarder with a machete and has now been arrested for it. Why would this happen? Davis thought the skateboarder was a fish. This is happening only about 2 months after Davis had also been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, after he threatened fast food workers with a knife. He has also been given a charge from Salt Lake City Justice Court for threatening people at a gas station this past summer.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #3: AND THEY REEKED OF ALCOHOL.

At Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City earlier this week, during a performance of Dracula the ballet, some patrons got into a fight. There was a couple sitting up in one of the boxes, and they were being disruptive to the whole theatre. Theatre staff asked them to quiet down and they just said they were excited about the show. The couple then continued to be disruptive, which led to the husband in the pair, and another man watching the ballet, to get into a fight. No one was hurt, there was only pushing, but the couple was taken out by the sheriff’s department.

via KSL TV