Boner of the Day for October 4th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PROMOTE AND ADVERTISE MY BOOK YOU MAY. IT WILL COST YOU $250,000
Melania Trump is set to release her upcoming book titled, “Melania,” on the 8th of this month. Back in about August, CNN journalists sent a request to Skyhorse Publishing to do an interview with Melania to talk about her book. CNN was met with a NDA along with a demand of $250,000 licensing fee for the interview. CNN did not pay the fee and Skyhorse Publishing sent a statement later claiming the fee demand was an accident. “Neither Melania nor anyone from her team knew anything about the NDA and the document that was sent reflected an internal miscommunication. Had CNN signed an NDA, in the normal course of business, we would have approached Melania’s team to discuss [specifics of the interview],” said President of Skyhorse Publishing Tony Lyons.
via CNN
Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS AN ATTEMPT TO PAY HOMAGE
Republican Representative of New York, Mike Lawler, recently had to come to the media and give an apology after a photo of him from 2006 dressed as Michael Jackson wearing blackface. “Obviously, I can’t change what happened 18 years ago, but I certainly, with wisdom and age, understand that that is not something I would do today and certainly understand why people would be upset or offended by it, and for that, I’m sorry. But you know, for me, there was no ill intent. There was no effort to malign or make fun of or disparage Black Americans. It was really an effort to pay homage to somebody who was a musical idol for me. I’ve always loved Michael Jackson’s music and his dance moves and his ability to entertain…,” Lawler said in a statement to CNN, “But I think there is a stark difference between dressing up for Halloween and paying homage to somebody you like and respect, versus dressing up in blackface to demean and dehumanize Black people, which is what minstrel shows in blackface historically was about. That’s obviously not what I was doing there.”
via Mediaite
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: I AM A CHILD OF GOD
Former county clerk from Colorado, Tina Peters, was sentenced earlier this week to nine years in prison after being found guilty of public interference, conspiracy for impersonation, violation of duty, along with many other charges. “I’ve often said God doesn’t like people messing with his kids. And I believe I’m a child of God. It was important for someone to stand up and I’ve chosen to do that,” said Peters at the hearing. Judge Barrett was the sentencing judge, and before sharing Peters’ said, “You’re as defiant as a defendant that this court has ever seen.”
via Salon