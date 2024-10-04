Radio From Hell | 10.04.2024

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW

It’s Friday so, Sean Means is here to review the latest releases on the big screen, and after we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy featuring Clear Water Distillery Wednesday Whiskey, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And as always, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, news, and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the winner of Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!