Boner of the Day for October 7th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: IT’S TIME FOR THE DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS DANGEROUS RHETORIC
This weekend at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Eric Trump addressed the crowd and said, “They tried to smear us. They came after us. They impeached him twice, and then, guys, they tried to kill him. They tried to kill him, and it’s because of the Democratic Party. They can’t do anything right,” in the same place where just months ago, Donald Trump had an assassination attempt made on his life. Louisianna Representative Mike Johnson was in an interview on ABC with George Stephanopoulos this weekend and was asked by Stephanopoulos about Eric Trump’s comments. “I don’t think they’re saying that the Democratic Party tried an assassination attempt. I think what they’re alluding to is what we’ve all been saying. They have got to turn the rhetoric down for years now. The leading Democrats in this country, the highest-elected officials and the current nominee for president, have gone out and said that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. … It’s absolute nonsense, and they have incited dangerous people to do dangerous things. The rhetoric has,” said Johnson. Stephanopoulos simply asked Johnson if he agreed with the statement of Trump, to which Johnson said, “I’m not going to parse the language of what people say at rallies. I could give you pages and pages of crazy comments by the leading Democrats in this country. That’s not what this is about. … Let’s put all of this political nonsense behind us and talk about how we get out of this mess.”
via Gazette
Boner Candidate #2: MOMMY MUSK IS AS MAD AS HER SON
Elon Musk has been open about his support for Donald Trump and this weekend, made a post of social media about making sure to get registered by registration deadlines. Following Musk’s post, his mother, Maye Musk, made an alerting post about voting fraud. “The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too,” wrote the billionaire’s mother. The post immediately had people beginning to tag the Federal Election Commission and the FBI to have action taken.
via Yahoo!
Boner Candidate #3: STAND ASIDE! YOU’RE NOT DOING IT RIGHT. STAND ASIDE I SAY!
A man named Jeffery Lawn was charged this weekend with the felony of obstruction of justice after he physically interfered with a deputy giving CPR. Lawn claimed he was a paramedic and had almost two decades of experience, but police couldn’t find anything other than expired certification from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. Back in September, a deputy was giving someone CPR and Lawn not only giving critique of the chest compressions also moved the deputy’s hands.
via Fox 13