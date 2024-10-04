Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 4th, 2024

Opening October 4, 2024

Art-house movies:

• A Different Man • Satirical drama about disfigurement • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A man named Edward has facial reconstructive surgery and begins to obsess over a man that is portraying him in a play.

Director: Aaron Schimberg

Stars: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson

• The Outrun • Saoirse Ronan alcoholism drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A young woman named Rona has been living a wild life in London, but realizes she wants to heal past traumas, so she returns to the Orkney Islands in Scotland where she grew up to work on herself.

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Stars: Stephen Dillane, Saoirse Ronan, Saskia Reeves

Mainstream movies:

• Monster Summer • Kid-centered supernatural thriller • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

Teenager Noah and his friends are starting to have their summer be affected by so kind of other worldly force, which leads them to get the help of a retired detective to restore the island they live on to what it once was.

Director: David Henrie

Stars: Mel Gibson, Lorraine Braco, Mason Thames

• Joker; Folie à Deux • Insanity thriller with Phoenix and Gaga • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

After the chaos and crimes of being Joker, Arthur Fleck is admitted to Arkham Asylum awaiting his criminal trial. While in Arkham, Arthur falls in love with another patient, as well as falls in love with his inner music.

Director: Todd Phillips

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson

———

Next week:

• In the Summers – Sundance grand jury winner

• Piece by Piece • Pharrell documentary, in Lego

• Saturday Night • re-creation of 1975 first “SNL” episode