Boner of the Day for October 30th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: Officer! There’s a dead bong in that lake!

Officers rushed to the scene when getting reports of human remains at the bottom of the Washington river. There was no bones about it, they found a skull beer bong. An officer put on swimming goggles which allowed him to see what appeared to be a skull at the bottom of the river. The plastic skull that was found had a spinal column which would help allow to funnel the beer. A WDFW Police representative stated, “Although this was an attempt at a funny hoax, we discourage these types of pranks as they pull enforcement from other pending work.”

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: I Doo Doo!

For a plethora of reasons, most people realize they shouldn’t invite their exes to their wedding. A wedding in Bolivia circled down the drain as an ex of the groom had a bucket filled of poop and oil to dump on the newlyweds as others congratulated them. The ex was more than unhappy to be the groom’s second choice. The bride’s hair, face, and white dress was all slathered in feces as well as the grooms military outfit. Later the bride posted on social media that she hopes her husbands ex “will let us live in peace after getting her revenge.”

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: I Know He Thinks it’s a Joke, But Someone Needs to Call 911

Flavor Flav sings the National Anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks game, and it’s not what you expect. He might be having a stroke, he might be having a heart attack. I’m not sure what he’s suffering from, but it really feels like a medical emergency. AutBD posted on Twitter, “You tried you best, it’s not your fault they asked you.” Surprisingly, Flavor Flav responded, “Ya boy asked them… this is something I wanted to do my whole life.” AutBD cheered back, “I’m proud of you then. Way to go!! Mission Achieved!” This version of the National Anthem is hard to watch.

via X / Twitter