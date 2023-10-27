Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 27th, 2023

Opening October 27, 2023

After Death • Christian documentary • theaters • 2 stars

A documentary compiled of real near-death experiences. via IMDb

Director: Stephen Gray, Chris Radtke

Stars: Koko Marshall, Michael Jovanovski, Kate Duffy

The Mission • documentary about a Christian • theaters • 3 stars

A documentary based on the true story of John Chau, the man that was killed after to go to an island off the coast of India and trying to make contact with the Indigenous people there. via IMDb

Director: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Stars: Pam Arlund, Dan Davis, Levi Davis

Five Nights at Freddy’s • Video-game horror adaptation • theaters and Peacock • 3 stars

A new night security guard is hired at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. He realizes, while during his first shift, that the night shift isn’t really what was advertised and may be hard to do. He will son figure out what is the real story behind the pizza restaurant. via IMDb

Director: Emma Tammi

Stars: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail

———

Next week:

• Priscilla

• Rustin

• The Persian Version