Wet Leg Gives Indie Rock Mouth-to-Mouth

Wet Leg Resuscitates Indie Rock with “CPR”

British indie rockers Wet Leg have unveiled “CPR,” the opening track from their upcoming sophomore album, Moisturizer, set for release on July 11 via Domino Records. The self-directed music video showcases the band’s signature blend of humor and surrealism, featuring a one-take, freewheeling visual that complements the song’s unorthodox approach to love. Watch the video below.

CPR Certified: Dan Carey Resurrects the Mix

“CPR” marks a thematic shift for lead vocalist Rhian Teasdale, who previously felt “allergic” to writing love songs. Inspired by her personal experiences, including a newfound queer relationship, Teasdale delivers cheeky lyrics atop a sleazy beat, maintaining the band’s deadpan delivery while exploring deeper emotional territory.

The Collaborative Creation of Moisturizer

The creation of Moisturizer was a collaborative effort, with all five band members—Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, and Joshua Mobaraki—contributing to the songwriting. The album was written while the band lived together in the remote seaside town of Southwold, Norfolk, where they worked by day and bonded over horror movies by night.

Produced by Dan Carey

Produced once again by Dan Carey, who helmed their Grammy-winning 2022 debut, Moisturizer promises a punchier, more polished sound that captures the band’s evolution from their ironic beginnings to a more direct rock energy.

Upcoming Tour

Wet Leg will support the new album with an extensive tour across Europe and North America, including festival performances and headlining shows through the end of the year. Unfortunately, there isn’t planned stop in Salt Lake City. Learn more about the tour on Wet Leg’s website.

Watch the Official Video for “CPR”

For a taste of what’s to come, watch the official video for “CPR” below:

And relive the excellent “”Chaise Lounge” from their last album.

