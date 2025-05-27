Tech Talk With JD For May 27th, 2025

Fire up that shotgun, it’s time for Doom: The Dark Ages

Hack slash and shoot through the demons of hell in the distant past

Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGVt6zaTXAw

Slap leather for the new Nintendo Switch 2

Improved joysticks and joy cons, nicer screen

Shorter battery life than any previous Switches

Mostly backwards compatible with Switch 1 games

Switch 1 games Get it now before the tariffs make it cost $1,000

Starts at $450, but might be going up soon

Examine every single crack and crevice of Girl with a Pearl Earring!

Look at 108 billion pixels of this iconic painting!

https://www.hirox-europe.com/gigapixel/girl- with -a-pearl-earring/ Can’t afford therapy? Try some end times meditation! Drift off as you fantasize about our inevitable doom

https://oilwell.app/

Answer all of life’s biggest questions with Simpsons quotes Ask the crystal ball for a prediction and Simpsons will answer you!

https://tvsimulator.com/says/

Now you can feel like you’re in a global action thriller with TV Wall

Choose Matrix or Regular mode

Choose your type of news

Go full screen for that real James Bond villain feel

https://tvwall.live