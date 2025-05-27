Alt. Rock News

Tech Talk With JD For May 27th, 2025

Posted on
Fire up that shotgun, it’s time for Doom: The Dark Ages
Slap leather for the new Nintendo Switch 2
  • Improved joysticks and joy cons, nicer screen
  • Shorter battery life than any previous Switches
  • Mostly backwards compatible with Switch 1 games
  • Get it now before the tariffs make it cost $1,000
  • Starts at $450, but might be going up soon
Examine every single crack and crevice of Girl with a Pearl Earring!
Can’t afford therapy? Try some end times meditation!
Answer all of life’s biggest questions with Simpsons quotes

Now you can feel like you’re in a global action thriller with TV Wall
  • Choose Matrix or Regular mode
  • Choose your type of news
  • Go full screen for that real James Bond villain feel
  • https://tvwall.live
Find a movie recommendation, but only if you like 2019’s Cats!
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top