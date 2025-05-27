Tech Talk With JD For May 27th, 2025

Fire up that shotgun, it’s time for Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hack slash and shoot through the demons of hell in the distant past
- Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGVt6zaTXAw
Slap leather for the new Nintendo Switch 2
- Improved joysticks and joy cons, nicer screen
- Shorter battery life than any previous Switches
- Mostly backwards compatible with Switch 1 games
- Get it now before the tariffs make it cost $1,000
- Starts at $450, but might be going up soon
Examine every single crack and crevice of Girl with a Pearl Earring!
- Look at 108 billion pixels of this iconic painting!
- https://www.hirox-europe.com/gigapixel/girl-with-a-pearl-earring/
Can’t afford therapy? Try some end times meditation!
- Drift off as you fantasize about our inevitable doom
- https://oilwell.app/
Answer all of life’s biggest questions with Simpsons quotes
- Ask the crystal ball for a prediction and Simpsons will answer you!
- https://tvsimulator.com/says/
Now you can feel like you’re in a global action thriller with TV Wall
- Choose Matrix or Regular mode
- Choose your type of news
- Go full screen for that real James Bond villain feel
- https://tvwall.live
Find a movie recommendation, but only if you like 2019’s Cats!