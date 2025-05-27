Boner Of The Day For May 27th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THEY WERE JUST GOING TO GO TO WASTE ANYWAY

Cedric Lodge is 57 year old Harvard Medical School morgue manager. He is pleading guilty to transport of stolen human remains through the black market. The maximum penalty under federal law is 10 years in prison. Lodge admitted that from 2018 to March of 2020 he had participated in the sale of human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School morgue in Massachusetts. Lodge removed human remains such as organs, brains, skin, hands, faces, the list goes on. He took the donated remains to his home in New Hampshire without permission or knowledge of any of his employers. He and his wife would sell the remains, they would ship them to the buyers in other states. “While Lodge has agreed to plead guilty and taken responsibility for his crimes, this likely provides little consolation to the families impacted.” Said Daley.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, I HATE AIRPORT FOOD.

Chloe Gray has caught attention on social media after she used a rotisserie chicken as her carry on luggage to eat as a snack mid flight. The influencer said carrying the meal called it her “designer bag.” Gray stated “I just got pulled aside by TSA for having something crazy in my bag, but I told security, ‘This is how you give yourself a first-class experience without paying for first class.” Gray who is from New York City, says that she hates buying airport food and usually tries to pack a salad when she’s flying. Though she doesn’t have time to get her usually salad so she stopped at Whole Foods and got the next best thing. “I did not feel any differently about bringing a rotisserie on my flight compared to any other meal or snack because it’s just literally the same thing as a meal.” Gray told What’s the Jam.

Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS PERSECUTED BY RADICAL LEFT MONSTERS

Former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins who was found guilty on fraud and bribery charges and sentenced in March. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was caught on federal bribery charges for deputizing several businessmen in exchange for cash payments. Though on Monday Trump posted on his social media that he will be pardoning the former sheriff. Trump stated “Jenkins and his family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ. This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail. He is wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left ‘monsters,’ and “left for dead. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life.”

