Boner of the Day for July 8th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HE GOT A FREE T-SHIRT THAT HE COULD WEAR BACK TO JAIL.

A man was re-arrested, for violating his release terms, while wearing a promotional graphic t-shirt for his bail bondsman. Ethan Adams in Missouri was placed on two years of probation after being convicted in 2024. Recently. Adams violated his probation and was arrested for a DWI and domestic assault. Jesus Beebe Bail Bonds in Columbia posted his bail, and got him released after his arrest while he waited for his hearing. The company gifted Adams a promotional t-shirt upon his release. The company’s policy even says, “Whenever we bond you, you get one free!” After his release, Adams skipped his hearing, prompting a warrant for arrest to be put out for him. Adams was found and arrested a week later, and posed for his mugshot, in the Jesus Beebe Bail Bonds shirt. Adams now faces a $6,000 bond and no further help from the company.

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Boner Candidate #2: WHO TOOK MY SWEATER? IT’S A ZIP UP FLEECE YOU KNOW.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman who has famously been in imprisoned for her involvement in a sex trafficking ring with Jeffery Epstein, caused a prison lockdown because she lost her sweater. Sources say hundreds of inmates were confined to their dorms while staff searched for her clothes. Maxwell claimed that her prison ID and important paperwork were located in the sweater’s pockets, prompting officials to conduct a search for her. The lockdown lasted almost five hours before an inmate came forward saying she had picked it up with intentions of returning it. Prison lockdowns are usually reserved for fights, medical emergency’s, and other sensitive situations. Multiple inside sources have alleged that Ghislaine receives special treatment from prison officials. The Bureau of Prisons had denied that anyone receives special treatment, but declines to talk about Maxwell’s situation specifically.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: NO IT’S NOT OKAY TO BET ON THAT

The Eaton Fires and Palisades Fires in Altadena, California, together destroyed over 16,000 structures and killed 31 people. While thousands of victims lost their homes and raced to evacuate safely, others saw financial opportunity in their suffering. Polymarket, the worlds largest prediction gambling platform, made bets on fires; how they would grow, how long they would last and how much they would destroy. Polymarket “markets team,” has been creating questions related to the wildfires in Southern California. People have spent $1.2 million betting on these questions. As prediction markets boom and a new wildfire season begins, fire survivors, and really anyone with a brain, is worried that betting will encourage dangerous behavior. One major concern is arson. Making a bet would give someone incentive to start a fire, or help one grow. “Systems that tie financial gain to wildfire outcomes risk encouraging misuse…and are not compatible with our mission,” the U.S. Forest Service said. Many also want to acknowledge the unethical nature of the bets, “when you start gambling on somebody’s potential death or harm, you’re really diminishing the value that you’re placing on human life,” a wild fire survivor said.

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